Penang commemorates 72nd anniversary of founding of People’s Republic of China

GEORGE TOWN: Penang on Friday celebrated the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China through an online reception.

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the reception hosted by the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Penang was held via Zoom.

Consul-General of China in Penang Lu Shiwei said that while the Covid-19 pandemic has severely impacted the world economy, China has been working closely together and sincerely helped other countries including Malaysia to overcome difficulties.

He said that Malaysia and China have donated anti-epidemic supplies to each other and have conducted in-depth cooperation in areas such as vaccine.

“We actively explore new forms and new ways to promote exchanges and cooperation between Heilongjiang Province and Penang state, Guangzhou city and Penang Island, Chengdu city and the consular districtS so as to make new achievements in local exchanges and cooperation,” he said in his opening remarks.

Meanwhile, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, who also attended the online reception, lauded the Chinese government’s efforts to conduct mass vaccination programmes and other effective methods in keeping the Covid-19 pandemic in check.

He also hoped to continue to strengthen the relationship between the two countries as this year also marked the 47th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia.

“Let us work towards a lasting friendship between the Penang state government and the Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China in Penang and may the friendship between China and Malaysia grow only stronger and stand the test of time,” he added.

The online reception also witnessed the participation of Consul-General of Thailand in Penang Raschada Jiwalai, Consul-General of Japan in Penang Orikasa Hiroyuki, as well as state executive councils and representatives from Penang, Perak and Perlis. -Bernama