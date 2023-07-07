Penang committed to safeguarding heritage sites

GEORGE TOWN: The state government remains committed to safeguarding heritage sites in the state as it is imperative for future generations.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said in this regard, the state government has spent a significant amount of money for this purpose.

“The state government had spent RM13 million to upgrade the Esplanade seawall which is now accessible to the public and has also spent RM20 million to restore the moats at Fort Cornwallis, which will be completed and opened to the public by 2025.

“We have also begun the process to repatriate the Guar Kepah skeletons from the Netherlands. They will be placed at the Guar Kepah Archaeological Gallery in Kepala Batas, which is still under construction and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024.

“This shows our commitment and continuous efforts in safeguarding heritage sites in Penang,” he told reporters after Penang Walkabouts Members Day which was held in conjunction with the George Town World Heritage Day, here today. Chow said George Town World Heritage Day is celebrated since obtaining recognition from United Nations Economic, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) as a world heritage site in 2008 as the oldest part of George Town reflects the city’s character in the past and present. -Bernama