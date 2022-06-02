Penang cops crack PHEB executive director attack case

GEORGE TOWN: Police have solved the case of the attack on Penang Hindu Endowment Board (PHEB) executive director Datuk M. Ramachandran in July last year with the arrest of two men on May 26.

Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the suspects, aged 27 and 48, were nabbed at a hotel in the state 2.15 am and also seized a Hyundai Sonata car that was believed to have been used by them during the attack.

“Police have never stopped investigating the case... we are also looking for a man, S.Dinish, 22, with the last known address, No 11A Jalan Semenyih Impian 18 di Taman Semenyih Impian in Selangor for assistance into the case.

“Throughout the investigation, police conducted several raids and detained a total of 16 men and two women, all aged between 22 and 53, with investigations conducted under section 326 of the Penal Code,” he told a media conference here today.

At about 7 pm on July 24 last year, Ramchandran, 70, was attacked with sharp weapons in front of his house in Taman Alma, Machang Bubok.

Separately, Mohd Shuhaily said from January until May this year, 77 disciplinary investigation papers were opened by Penang police’s Department of Integrity and Standards Compliance (JIPS), with 48 misconduct cases involving six officers and 69 personnel while the rest were criminal and drug offences as well as not turning up for duty. - Bernama