Penang cops identify 13 street thugs hotspots

GEORGE TOWN: Penang police have identified at least 13 hotspots of illegal racing activities by mat rempit and street thugs, especially during weekends or public holidays.

Penang deputy police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh (pix) said that his department would not only focus on the areas but would also conduct ‘Ops Ambang Baru’ 2023 from tomorrow until Jan 1 throughout the state to curb illegal racing and crimes.

“Besides the hotspots, operations will also be carried out throughout the state to ensure public safety and order, involving a total of 1,081 Penang police personnel.

‘’The operation will also be assisted by other agencies such as the Road Transport Department (RTD), the Department of the Environment (DOE) and other agencies, so I advise road users, especially motorcyclists who are planning to race, to forget it because we will carry out a large-scale integrated operation from tomorrow,“ he told a press conference here today.

He said during the operation, his team will also carry out inspections on vehicles, especially modified motorcycles and in accordance with Section 64 of the Road Transport Act 1987 owners who are found to have modified their vehicles illegally will have them seized.

Fisol said inspections will also be conducted at workshops, including those operating illegally and modifying motorcycles without approval.

“Since January until yesterday, a total of 108 mat rempits and street thugs in Penang have been nabbed and dozens of workshops have also been inspected and some have faced action for being involved in modifying motorcycles without approval,“ he said.

He said Op Ambang Tahun Baru 2023 also focuses on the prevention of crime and illegal parking operations in areas that have been identified, especially in tourist hotspots to ensure public order is maintained.

He added that the police are also advising visitors in homestays near residential areas to watch their actions and not to disturb other residents.

‘’The police will not compromise with any party, especially the street thugs to ensure that new year’s eve in Penang is not tainted with illegal racing activities,‘’ he said. - Bernama