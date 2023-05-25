Penang cops looking for important witness over narcotics case

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police are looking for an important witness in connection with a case under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Tan Cheng San said the man, identified as A. Thinesh, 27, last known address was No. 22 Seberang Jetty, Kuala Kurau in Perak.

“The man is an important witness in the case and he has been asked to record his statement at the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division of the SPT District Police Headquarters, to assist the investigation,” he said in a statement today.

Those with information are urged to contact the nearest police station, he added. - Bernama