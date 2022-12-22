Penang cops nab five suspected mule account holders

BALIK PULAU: Penang police arrested four men and one women, believed to be mule account holders on suspicion of being involved in fraudulent online part-time job offers and non-existent loan in a series of raids on Tuesday.

According to a statement from Barat Daya district police headquarters, all suspects, aged 29 to 49 were detained separately around Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

“Based on the investigation, the victims suffered losses between RM1,330 and RM10,568, and the suspects were believed to have provided the bank accounts for the syndicate to use to cheat the victims.

“The suspects are believed to be involved in the cases reported in 2019, 2021, and 2022. All of them have been remanded for four days to assist in the investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code,” it said.

In a separate case, the statement said police successfully crippled a syndicate involved in the processing and selling of ketum water after arresting 11 men, aged 22 to 40 in a raid around Batu Maung yesterday.

It is believed that the syndicate processes ketum water in a house before selling it to buyers, especially regular customers, at RM5 per pack.

“During the raid, police seized 70 clear plastic packets of ketum water and various equipment to process the water. The syndicate is believed to be making thousands of ringgit profit every month,“ the statement reads.

All the suspects have been remanded for three days and the case is being investigated under Section 30 (3) of the Poisons Act 1952. - Bernama