Penang cops nab man, open six investigation papers on election-related offences

GEORGE TOWN: Penang police have arrested a man and opened six investigation papers in connection with crimes and other offences committed during the 15th general election (GE15) campaign.

A GE15 media spokesman of the state police said the suspect was nabbed over reports on extortion regarding the installation of flags in Jalan Padang Tembak, Ayer Itam, which falls within the Bukit Bendera parliamentary constituency.

“Since nomination day (last Saturday), police have received 20 reports in connection with GE15 and so far six investigation papers have been opened and one man has been arrested.

“The other five investigation papers were opened under the Penal Code - Section 427 (committing mischief), Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), Section 324 (causing grievous hurt) and Section 500 (defamation) - and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (improper use of network facilities),“ he told Bernama when contacted today.

The spokesman said 167 permits had been issued to political parties and independent candidates for holding ceramah.

He said one application for permit was rejected because it came in late.

“GE15 campaigning has been proceeding smoothly in Penang and no major incidents have been reported so far,” he said.

Police have advised all parties and their supporters to respect one another and not to vandalise the campaign materials of their rivals.

“If any problems arise, the parties involved should refer to the police for further action in accordance with the law,” he added.

In Shah Alam, Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said that as at yesterday they had received 79 police reports in connection with the campaign and opened four investigation papers on trespassing into a nomination centre, flying of drones, defamation, and vandalising of party flags and billboards.

A total of 660 applications for ceramah permit had been received and 642 approved, he told reporters after a training programme on polling preparations for Selangor police at Universiti Teknologi Mara today.

He said a 40-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for extorting an operations room worker of a political party contesting in Petaling Jaya.

The suspect was picked up from his house in Taman Petaling Utama at about 11 pm.

“The extortion did not involve any element of gangsterism or political party, and the case is being investigated under Section 385 of the Penal Code,” he added. - Bernama