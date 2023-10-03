Penang cops nab two suspected mule account holders

BALIK PULAU: The police have arrested a man and a woman believed to be mule account holders for a fraud syndicate offering non-existent investment schemes and cleaning services which were advertised on Facebook.

The Southwest district police headquarters in a statement today said the man aged 57, and the woman, 51, were arrested separately in Lumut and Tronoh, Perak two days ago, following information and intelligence gathering by the Southwest Commercial Crime Investigation Division.

According to preliminary investigations the two are believed to be linked to cases which were reported last year involving losses of between RM25,913 and RM32,680.

The duo have been remanded for four days to facilitate investigations under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

In urging the public to be aware of scammers, consumers are advised to check the account numbers provided via the website https://ccid.rmp.gov.my/semakmule or download the Check Scammers CCID app through Google Play before making transactions.