Penang cops seek air unit’s help in hunt for depot escapees

GEORGE TOWN: Penang police have sought the assistance of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) air unit to track down the remaining Rohingya detainees who escaped from the Sungai Bakap Immigration Depot early yesterday.

Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said 111 of those who escaped were still on the run and are believed to be hiding in jungles and oil palm plantations around Nibong Tebal.

“I have asked for assistance from the PDRM air unit to track them down beginning today. Penang police have also expanded our search with 120 officers and personnel involved in the operation.

“I believe they may not have gotten far as they are barefooted and possibly suffering from exhaustion as well after not having anything to eat or drink since early yesterday,” he told a media conference here today.

As of 2 pm today, as a result of public tip-offs, Penang police re-arrested 30 of the escapees, many of whom were hiding in surrounding oil palm plantations and jungles.

Although the remaining fugitives were most likely exhausted by now, Mohd Shuhaily said police have concerns that they might still pose a danger should local residents take their own action.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shuhaily said the Toyota Altis driver involved in the crash that killed six of the Rohingya escapees as they dashed across the North-South Expressway (PLUS) has given his statement to the police.

He said the 53-year-old was unhurt in the incident and was not driving recklessly as well as free from the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time.

Mohd Shuhaily said police were still waiting for information from the Immigration Department to identify the six who died.

“The (Myanmar) embassy has also been informed of the whereabouts of the bodies at the Sungai Bakap Hospital (HSB) for further action (burial). Whether they are sent back there (Myanmar) will depend on them (the embassy),” he said.

He said another Rohingya man and a woman involved in the crash were now being treated at HSB, and they are reported to be in stable condition.

In the 4.30 am incident on Wednesday, 528 Rohingya detainees escaped from the depot following a riot. — Bernama