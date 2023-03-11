Penang cops uncover drug warehouse with arrest of three, including father, son

GEORGE TOWN: Police uncovered an apartment unit used as a warehouse to store various types of drugs worth about RM559,156 after three men, including a father and his son, were arrested in two raids yesterday.

Acting Timur Laut Police chief Supt V. Saravanan said the first raid was conducted by the roadside near the Ayer Itam area at about 1.15 am yesterday and arrested two men, aged 44 and 52, who were acting as transporters.

Upon inspecting the suspects' car, police found a packet of syabu weighing 103.8 grammes, along with equipment believed to be used for drug packaging.

“Based on the information provided by the suspects, police then raided an apartment in Sungai Ara, where they found 40 packages of heroin weighing 17.83 kilogrammes (kg) worth RM147,989, 40 packages of marijuana weighing 37.6 kg worth RM116,833, and eight packages of syabu weighing 8.2 kg worth RM273,570.

These were stored in a room that was used as a warehouse, with the total value of the drugs being RM559,156.

Saravanan said the police also seized a vehicle and RM1,100 cash, bringing the total amount of seizure to RM584,256.

He said intelligence reports showed that the syndicate had been active since early September, selling the drugs in the local market, which could be used by 206,510 people.

He added that the investigation revealed that the rented house was used as a temporary warehouse for the drugs before delivering them to buyers.

“Two of the suspects tested positive for drugs. Two of them have previous records for criminal and drug offences, while the 19-year-old teenager, who is also a student at a private university, has no previous convictions,“ he said.

The suspects have been remanded for seven days until Nov 8 for further investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he said. -Bernama