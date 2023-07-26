Penang DAP drops five state executive councillors as part of revitalisation efforts

GEORGE TOWN: Penang DAP Pulau Pinang has dropped five executive state councillors from its list of candidates in the upcoming state polls in an effort to revitalise the party and maintain its relevance.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said the decision was made after considering new faces that would inject new life to the party that has ruled Penang for three terms.

“Some have served for a long period of time, including Prof P. Ramasamy, a three-term Deputy Chief Minister II, Chong Eng, a two-term state councillor and MP.

“So there is a need to give new faces a chance. This is a process needed to ensure the party remains relevant,” he told reporters after announcing the list of Penang DAP candidates for the upcoming state election here yesterday.

He added that the renewal process for a political party will take place with each election and was something normal, in line with DAP’s principle that no one leader was irreplaceable, including himself.

Loke said that Yeoh Soon Hin was dropped as the party had other plans for him, adding that he will nominate him as the Penang Port Commission chairman due to his experience as tourism state councillor.

“We also agreed that Yeoh would not contest in state elections this time as we will nominate him for a parliamentary seat in the upcoming 16th general election,” he said, adding that he was certain that those dropped for this state election would not contest as independents and stressed that anyone doing so would be automatically expelled from the party.

DAP contested and won all 19 state seats during the 14th general election. - Bernama