Penang DAP expected to introduce state polls candidates next week

GEORGE TOWN: Penang DAP will meet this week to shortlist its 19 candidates for the upcoming state elections, which is expected to be announced next week, said party Secretary Lim Hui Ying.

As announced by Penang DAP chairman Chow Kon Yeow (pix), the full list will be submitted to the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) this week for its final decision, she said.

“Traditionally the state DAP will introduce its candidates before nomination, so we will wait for Chow’s announcement later. So far, we intend to contest 19 state seats in Penang,” she told reporters after a working visit to SJK (Cina) Beng Teik, here today.

The Election Commission has set the state elections for Selangor, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan to be held simultaneously on August 12, with nomination day on July 29 and early voting on August 8.

Lim, who is also Deputy Minister of Education, dismissed rumours of her contesting in the polls when queried on it and said she is focusing on her roles as deputy minister and Tanjong MP.

“I am a new Member of Parliament, contesting and winning for the first time, there are a lot of things I need to learn. So I will not be contesting because I want to focus on my education ministry portfolio, which is rather heavy and also provide the best service to my constituents in Tanjong,” she said.

DAP won 19 state seats in Penang at the 14th General Elections and is defending all its seats at the upcoming state polls. - Bernama