GEORGE TOWN: Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) today dismissed a claim made by former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak that DAP attempted to spread its propaganda through comic books produced by Asia Comic Cultural Museum, based here.

Chow said the state government only undertook the responsibility of paying the space rental for the museum located in Komtar here since the last couple of years but was not involved in its management or operations.

“We don’t know anything about the comic books as we don’t interfere with the management and running of this museum. The only connection we have is the annual allocation for rental of the museum space,” he told reporters.

Chow was commenting on a post made on Najib’s Facebook page today which suggests that DAP is trying to spread its propaganda using the comic books produced by the museum and distributing the reading material to government and government-type schools for free.

“We don’t even know the existence of the comic books as these are produced by an independent entity ... has nothing to do with the state government. (You) ask the Education Department why the comic books are distributed (to schools) as I don’t have the answer,” he said. — Bernama