GEORGE TOWN: A DAP state assemblyman in Penang today lodged a police report against a Facebook user for allegedly slandering the party.

Seri Delima assemblyman Syerleena Abdul Rashid, who lodged the report at the Jalan Patani police station here, said the user had made an offensive and false posting, and linked it to DAP Malaysia’s webpage.

“That is ridiculous, especially now (that) Malaysia is handling the Covid-19 pandemic while we have cybertroopers trying to incite political and racial tensions,“ she told reporters here.

“We hope that swift action would be taken against them,“ she added. - Bernama