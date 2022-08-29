Penang DCM: Police probe into Hadi must not be a PR exercise

PETALING JAYA: The police investigation into PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang must not just be a public relations exercise to show that they are investigating merely to cool down the ethnic temperature, Penang Deputy Chief Minister P. Ramasamy said today.

Ramasamy doubts anything will come out of the police reports against Hadi or the police investigation.

The DAP lawmaker said the police must instead charge the PAS president with causing public mischief and abuse of social media under the relevant provisions of the penal code and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988.

“The remark that non-Malays are corrupt, not Malays, has come from the mouth of a sitting MP and a party leader.

“If Hadi can get away with this racist remark, then it will merely embolden others to engage in extreme forms of ethnic and religious aspersions.

“There is nothing to stop them from doing so,” he said in a statement.

Yesterday, the federal police issued a statement saying they have opened an investigation into Hadi over his remarks claiming non-Malays and non-Bumiputeras were believed to be responsible for the lion’s share of corruption nationwide.