Penang declares state holiday on Nov 18 (Updated)

GEORGE TOWN: Penang has followed in the footsteps of Selangor and Negeri Sembilan by declaring Nov 18, the eve of polling day for the 15th General Election (GE15), a public holiday.

In a statement today, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the step was taken to facilitate and encourage Penangites to exercise their right to vote in GE15.

“In conjunction with the 15th General Election which will be held on Saturday, Nov 19, 2022, the state government hereby agrees to declare a Special State Holiday on Friday, Nov 18,“ he said.

Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan are Pakatan Harapan-controlled states.

According to data from the Election Commission, there are 1,226,626 registered electors in Penang for this GE. - Bernama