Penang declares three zakat fitrah rates this year

KEPALA BATAS: The Penang State Islamic Religious Council (MAINPP) has announced the zakat fitrah rates in the state for this year of RM7, RM13 and RM20 per person.

MAINPP chairman Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman said the rates were decided after getting approval from the Penang Fatwa Committee and with the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah as the head of Islam for Penang.

“The minimum each individual pays is RM7 and we encourage those consuming fragrant rice and its equivalent to pay RM13 and for those and for those who consume basmathi rice or similar or equivalent, RM20.

“The three zakat fitrah rates set are to provide an opportunity for Muslims in Penang who have the advantage in terms of the ability to fulfil their zakat obligations at a higher rate according to their ability,“ he told reporters here today.

He was met after officiating the zakat fitrah amil certification and Ehya Ramadan contributions here today, which was also attended by Penang Zakat chief executive officer, Datuk Amran Hazali. - Bernama