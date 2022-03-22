Penang Education Dept to continue with engagement session on PICKids

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang State Education Department (JPN) will continue the engagement session with parents and the relevant agencies in explaining the matter of vaccination through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids).

Penang Education director, Abdul Rashid Abdul Samad said the department hoped that the engagement session could further raise the confidence of parents in this vaccination programme towards curbing the viral infection.

“We had held two engagement sessions before to explain to parents the need to get their children vaccinated against Covid-19 and the number of the vaccinated children has increased.

“Hence, JPN through the schools is continuing this engagement session so that more parents will be better informed on the vaccination effort.

“I have been told that the number of children vaccinated against Covid-19 is still not satisfactory. We wish that many more children get vaccinated to protect them against the disease,” he told reporters after launching the Penang Education Transformation Empowerment Plan, here, today.

This transformation plan comprises the JPN’s three main thrusts with nine strategic goals, 15 key performance indicators and 27 high-impact activities n steering the education sector in Penang.

Meanwhile, the rate of class attendance at 270 primary schools in the state since their reopening yesterday was at 88 per cent out of over 120,000 pupils, showing that parents had the confidence of allowing their children to go to school, said Abdul Rashid.

He said in facing the Covid-19 situation, all relevant parties including the community, parents and teachers should playing their role well in ensuring the safety of students while in school. — Bernama