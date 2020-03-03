Penang exco Afif pledges loyalty to PH despite possible PKR disciplinary action

GEORGE TOWN: Penang state executive councillor Dr Afif Bahardin (pix) has pledged his loyalty to the Pakatan Harapan state government despite facing the PKR disciplinary board for allegedly going against party interests.

Afif said he is a party man and he would abide by the decision of the PKR disciplinary board.

Pending the decision by the party, he remains a state exco member of the Penang government.

Afif, who is a former PKR Youth deputy head, said he would also continue to perform his role as the Seberang Jaya assemblyman.

“My loyalty should not be questioned. I will continue to serve and I will accept whatever decision made in view that I was slapped with a show cause letter. My conscience is clear,“ Afif said after closing a conference for 32 state health clinics here.

The conference was held at Komtar to encourage clinic staff to organise more health-related programmes for the community here.

Asked about his alleged allegiance to former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Afif said he is allied to the party and he has known Azmin for as long as he has known party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.