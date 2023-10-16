Penang EXCO: Initiatives in Budget 2024 will ensure sufficient food supply

GEORGE TOWN: The improvement measures and incentives introduced in Budget 2024 are important steps in ensuring sufficient food supply for the long term and guaranteed food quality for Malaysians.

State Agrotechnology, Food Security and Cooperative Development Committee chairman Fahmi Zainol said the budget presented by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Friday underscores the government’s strong commitment to the development of the agro sector and food security in this country.

“We can see a progressive budget arrangement for the agro sector and food security and hopefully the measures will lead to sustainable development and strengthen food security in Malaysia as well as benefit the people of Penang,” he said in a statement today.

He said the government’s decision to temporarily suspend price controls on eggs and chickens but retain subsidies on them will allow the market to operate more freely, ensuring sufficient supply of the items.

At the same time, Fahmi hoped that the government would arrange the most effective subsidy method in the near future so that the suspension would not burden the B40 group as both items are the cheapest source of protein for them.

Also, as the development of a sustainable and secure agro-food sector depends greatly on the progress of the agricultural modernisation agenda, Fahmi said the Penang government welcomes the announcement of RM400 million to implement the Food Security Strengthening Programme, of which RM150 million is for cooperation with state governments in optimising land use to increase crop yields.-Bernama