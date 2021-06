GEORGE TOWN: Penang state exco members have decided to contribute one month of their salary to the Penang Covid-19 Fund.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) in a statement today said the decision to give their June salary was made after the State Executive Council (MMK) meeting as a show of solidarity in efforts to fight Covid-19 in the state.

“The funds collected will be put to good use including for public health and economic development purposes.

“This is the second time we are making this contribution, the first was in 2020,“ he said. — Bernama