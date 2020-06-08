Penang exco urges public to not spread fake news on tourism industry

GEORGE TOWN: Malaysians should stop sending fake news on tourism and especially about hotels closing down, a Penang executive council member said.

State executive councillor in charge of tourism, Yeoh Soon Hin, said that it was unbecoming for a message to go viral on social medial about the closure of 35 hotels, including some in Penang.

Yeoh said he was forced to check the message, citing that in addition to confirming the matter with Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) - Penang Chapter, he had also verified through the website of the hotels listed and calls made to the hotels.

“Many of the hotels listed in the circulated message have confirmed that they have resumed operations, with only some not accepting guests due to the conditional movement control order (CMCO),” Yeoh said in a statement.

This included one which was temporarily closed for renovations, he added.

He pointed out that the Jazz Hotel Penang would reopen for business this August as confirmed through its official website.

“This is not the first time these messages were circulated through social media and messaging platforms. This will affect the hotels mentioned and cause panic among the employees, at a time when the hotels are rebuilding and re-opening. Fighting off fake news is now an additional burden to them.”

Yeoh believes that the tourism industry would pick up gradually once the situation with the pandemic improves.

Kedah/Perlis MAH chapter chairman Eugene Dass said hoteliers will lend their support to Yeoh as in such challenging times the people should be supporting the hospitality industry and not spreading fake information about it.

Dass said the recent viral post that 1,000 hotel rooms were booked online within 45 minutes may seem positive but it is rather misleading as it creates an impression that life is back to normal.

“On the contrary, hoteliers continues to suffer as tourism as a whole cannot pick up as it is inter-related to the global economy and the fate of other nations also stricken by the pandemic,” said Dass.

He said what the industry need are new strategies and ideas on how to cope with the new normal and the consequence of running an enterprise under the threat of the virus.