Penang exco: Water supply at Air Itam Dam to last until end of June

GEORGE TOWN: The effective capacity of the Air Itam Dam will be in critical situation if there is no rainfall in the water catchment area of the dam in the next 40 days.

Penang Infrastructure and Transport Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said the effective capacity of the dam has dropped to 41 per cent and can only last till the end of June due to the prolonged dry season.

Zairil also urged Penang residents to reduce their consumption as well as conserve water, adding that high consumption has been depleting the dam’s capacity.

“The depletion percentage is higher for the Air Itam Dam because it is a smaller dam with a maximum effective capacity of 2,160 million litres. The dam supplies to about 30,000 consumers in Air Itam and Paya Terubong,“ he told press conference with Perbadanan Bekalan Air Pulau Pinang (PBAPP) chief executive officer K. Pathmanathan here today.

He added that the Teluk Bahang Dam, which supplies water for about 500,000 consumers, will only be able to last up to 146 days unless rain falls in the catchment areas.

Zairil said higher domestic water consumption has been the main factor for depleting the dams on Penang Island and another reason was due to lack of rainfall at the water catchment areas.

“Penang is top of the list in the country with the highest consumption of 286 litres per capita per day (LCD) and we would like to appeal to all Penangites to reduce water consumption as it will help us to sustain the raw water reserves of the dams for as long as possible,“ he said.

He added that despite Penang recording more rainfall at the end of April this year compared to last year, the rain was not falling at the catchment areas.

Meanwhile, Pathmanathan said PBAPP is fully committed towards managing the effective capacities of the dams.

He said PBAPP will recommend a second round of cloud seeding to trigger rainfall in the water catchment areas of Air Itam Dam and Teluk Bahang Dam.

“We do not wish to cause inconvenience to the people of Penang and Penang-based businesses unnecessarily. With this key consideration, PBAPP will only implement stringent water supply control measures in Penang when it is absolutely necessary and we will accordingly inform the public ahead of time,“ he said. -Bernama