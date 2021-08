GEORGE TOWN: Penang is expected to experience a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases as the state ramps up its vaccination rate.

Penang State Health Department (Public Health) deputy director Dr Rafidah Md Noor said the department was targeting 100 per cent of the adult population to get at least the first dose of vaccine in the third week of September, compared to 82 per cent until yesterday while 54 per cent had received two doses of the vaccine.

The Health Department is targeting 80 per cent of Penangites will complete their vaccination shots by the end of October 2021.

“With the increased vaccinations, cases are expected to drop,” she told a media conference with Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix, far left) here today.

State secretary Datuk Abdul Razak Jaafar; state Health Committee chairman Dr Norlela Ariffin; Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain; Penang Hospital Emergency and Trauma Department chief, Dr Kwanhathai Darin Wong; and Penang National Security Council director Nazrul Fazami Mohamad were also present.

Meanwhile, Chow said that till yesterday, the total Covid-19 cases in the state was 82,979 and the rise in cases in the past two weeks had indirectly placed a lot of stress on the public healthcare system in the state.

“Therefore, the state government hopes that the federal government will expedite the distribution of manpower, medical and immunisation resources in Penang to help us overcome these challenges,” he said.- Bernama