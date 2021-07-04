Penang expects to hit 10 pct vaccination rate tomorrow

GEORGE TOWN: Penang is confident of moving into Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) by next week when 10 per cent of its population are fully vaccinated, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

In a statement today, he said that as of yesterday, 9.9 per cent of the adult population in the state had received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, and it expects to reach the 10 per cent target tomorrow.

“With this achievement, we hope the National Security Council will consider for the state of Penang to move to phase two of the PPN soon,” he said.

The federal government has set 10 per cent of adult population to get fully vaccinated as one of the threshold values for transitioning into phase two.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Perak and Perlis would move to phase two tomorrow.

Chow said Penang would be seeing better days ahead as it would receive 591,523 doses of vaccines under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme this month and in August.

“Our next objective is to see the 60 and above age group completing the vaccination process as soon as possible before we can move on to those below 60 years old later this month,” he added.- Bernama