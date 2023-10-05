Penang exploring new flight routes from Japan

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government will hold negotiations with Japanese airlines to conduct a feasibility study on direct connectivity between the state and Japanese cities.

State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin (pix) said he had taken the initiative to connect with Japanese airlines and identify new flight routes to help the state take on a more significant role in bringing foreign investors to the northern region of Malaysia.

“I am committed to exploring all avenues to make this a reality. Japan, in particular, is identified as a promising market with a strong and growing economy and a thriving tourism industry.

“Expectantly, a new Penang-Japan flight path could contribute to the target set by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to reach 16.1 million foreign arrivals this year,” he said in a statement here today.

Yeoh added that ever since Japan opened its border in October last year, the inbound passengers from the country have been steadily increasing for the past six months, with a total number of 4,369 passengers.

He said that the initiative will involve the Penang state government working closely with the airlines and travel intermediaries to identify new routes, including from Japan and other overseas regions that can be added to Penang’s existing network.

“I am confident that the influx of Japanese visitors will continue to rise as tourism activities are picking up momentum,” he said.