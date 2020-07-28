Penang Ferry down to one hourly trip until Thursday

GEORGE TOWN: Rapid Ferry, which operates the ferry service here, has reduced its 2 trips per hour service from Pangkalan Raja Tun to Pangkalan Sultan Abdul Halim and vice versa, to only one scheduled trip, starting today until this Thursday, due to technical problems with the ferry engine.

Rapid Ferry head, Osman Amir said this is because only one ferry is operating from Pangkalan Raja Tun Uda to Pangkalan Sultan Abdul Halim for round trips.

“The trip schedule is available on the Rapid Ferry Facebook official page and any additional trips will be announced from time to time. On behalf of Rapid Ferry, I would like to apologise for the inconvenience,“ he said in a statement today.

He said, as a public transport operator in Penang, Rapid Ferry has taken proactive measures in ensuring passengers continue to adopt new normal practices as recommended by the government.

“To ensure the optimum level of cleanliness of the ferry, Rapid Ferry ensures that all ferries are cleaned and sanitised daily after operating hours. This is important to ensure passengers are confident and comfortable to use the ferry service,“ he said.

He added that every passenger was also required to wear a face mask, maintain a high level of hygiene and continue to maintain social distancing with no physical contact.

“Members of the public can contact Rapid Ferry on the Facebook page @rapid ferry for further enquiries,“ he said. - Bernama