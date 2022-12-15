Penang ferry service for motorcycles, bicycles temporarily suspended

BUTTERWORTH: Ferry service for two-wheeled vehicles such as motorcycles and bicycles will be temporarily suspended beginning Jan 1, 2023, to facilitate upgrading works at the ferry terminal at Pangkalan Sultan Abdul Halim (PSAH) here and Pangkalan Raja Tun Uda (PRTU) in George Town.

Penang Port Commission (PPC) chairman Datuk Tan Teik Cheng said the upgrading works which will include the replacement of old ramps and the installation of floating pontoons to fit with the specifications of new ferries, are expected to take seven months to complete.

However, he said during that period, only ferry service for two-wheeled vehicles would be suspended.

“Ferry service between PSAH and the Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal (SPCT) for pedestrian passengers will continue as usual and as many as 200 free covered parking slots for motorcycles and bicycles will be provided at PSAH and SPCT.

“The upgrading project which is expected to cost around RM19 million also involves piling work at the seabed to further strengthen the floating pontoons and the process will take some time considering that it is a high-risk job,” he told reporters after a working visit by Penang Infrastructure and Transport Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari at PSAH, here today.

Tan said for the PSAH ferry service, the waiting hall for existing motorcycle users has been converted into a parking area for motorcycles and bicycles whereas for users coming from George Town, the SPCT parking area is provided at the warehouse area at the Jalan Tun Syed Barakbah entrance.

He said the motorcycle and bicycle parking area is open throughout the ferry service operation which starts from 6 am to 9 pm and with the facility, the two-wheeled vehicle users can continue their journey by using the speed boat service which involves a journey of less than 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, Zairil said the state government and Rapid Penang will launch a new free CAT Bridge bus service from Summit Bukit Mertajam via Bandar Perda to Penang island starting Jan 1, 2023.

“The temporary suspension of the (ferry) service for motorcyclists and cyclists is unavoidable and we understand that 400 to 500 users daily will be affected, and this is why we have provided several alternatives for them, including the CAT Bridge bus to the island, a covered parking area in the jetty area and a speed boat ride for free.

“The existing CAT Bridge bus service from Seberang Jaya to the island will continue as usual, for commuters as well as motorcyclists and cyclists,” he added. - Bernama