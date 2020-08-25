Penang ferry services to resume operations today, full services expected to resume on Thursday

GEORGE TOWN: The Rapid Ferry services in Penang which have been suspended due to technical problems since yesterday are expected to resume full operations within three days.

According to a statement issued by Rapid Ferry last night, technical problems with the engines of the two ferries, Pulau Angsa and Pulau Undan were identified at 1.30am yesterday during routine maintenance and overhaul.

It said that the Pulau Angsa ferry has been successfully repaired and to resume operations at 6am today (Aug 25) and passengers can start using the service today with 40 minutes frequency.

“Bus services will also be maintained to help facilitate commuters, especially during peak hours,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Pulau Undan ferry needs special spare parts and is expected to be fixed on Thursday.

It also said that the services of two more ferries, Pulau Talang and Pulau Kapas, were temporarily suspended about a month ago as both needed serious engine maintenance and overhaul.

“This process may take about six weeks as special spare parts need to be ordered from Sweden and Ireland. Rapid Ferry apologises to all passengers for any inconvenience.

“For any enquiries do contact Rapid Ferry on the Facebook page @rapid ferry,” it said. - Bernama