BUKIT MERTAJAM: Another temporary evacuation centre (PPS) namely the Taman Suria Aman Rukun Tetangga Hall, here which accommodated five flood victims previously, had been closed after all the victims were allowed to return to their respective homes.

The chairman of the Penang Welfare, Caring Society, and Environmental Committee, Phee Boon Poh said the victims from two families were allowed to return home after the flood waters had receded.

“Until this morning, there were 80 flood victims from 21 families who were still accommodated at three PPS which rose slightly from the 78 victims from 19 families last night,” he said, here today.

A total of 46 people from 10 families were still staying at the PPS Taman Sukun Community Hall, while the Tok Suboh Public Housing Project (PPR) accommodated 15 victims from five families.

According to Phee, another PPS which was the Kampung Manggis Kemas Kindergarten still accommodated 19 victims from six families who were placed there. - Bernama