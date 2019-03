GEORGE TOWN: It is vital for Penang to develop its infrastructure base to support the growth of the tourism sector, according to Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said Penang needs good connectivity to boost tourism, as it looks to cement its status as a multicultural city in Southeast Asia after its induction as a Unesco World Heritage City in 2008.

The expansion of the Penang International Airport is an example of sound connectivity, he noted.

“All these have resulted in a vibrant Penang that offers unique experiences centered around architecture, lifestyle, art and culture.”

Tourism is the fifth largest industry in Malaysia, contributing RM84 billion to the national economy with nearly 26 million tourist arrivals in 2018, a number which is expected to reach 30 million by next year.

Chow said this in his speech when attending the one-year anniversary celebrations of the Doubletree Resort by Hilton at Jalan Low Yat here.

The owners of the resort, Cornerstone Partners Group, decided to host one of the state’s biggest parties this year to mark the anniversary after the stunning success that the property has achieved.

Among those present were Penang executive councillor Yeoh Soon Hin, Air Itam assemblyperson Joseph Ng, Hilton Worldwide regional general manager Jamie Mead, Cornerstone CEO Jason Chong, Tourism Malaysia deputy director-general (planning) Zulkifly Md Said, Penang police chief Commissioner Datuk T. Narenasagaran and Southwest district police chief Supt A. Anbalagan.

Chow said Penang was thankful for Cornerstone’s belief in the state’s potential.

This was marked by the willingness of Cornerstone to invest over RM100 million to help develop the property.

The DoubleTree Resort by Hilton has hosted 120,000 travellers since its opening a year ago.

Despite keen competition among hotels here, DoubleTree, which is the first property in Penang to be managed by the world’s leading hospitality chain - Hilton, has made significant inroads.

Its strategic location between the tourist belt of Batu Ferringhi and Tanjung Bungah is an advantage.

The 316-room property also boast of Malaysia’s first teddy bear-themed museum, called the “Teddyville Museum.”