Penang forecasts growth of 5.4%

GEORGE TOWN: Penang is forecasting an economic growth of 5.4% for this year compared with 4.9% last year. The state is expected to better the national growth of 4.9% this year.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) today said Penang is progressing well despite signs of downturn in the global economy.

Despite the sluggish outlook by some quarters, Chow said the manufacturing sector is powering the state ahead.

For the first six months of this year, Penang received a foreign direct investment of RM9.2 billion, which is two times more than the whole of last year.

It is believed that Penang has benefited from the US-China trade war as well as the prolonged unrest in Hong Kong.

“There is still two more months to go for this year so the signs are positive,“ Chow said after presenting aid to the poor in conjunction with the upcoming Deepavali celebrations here.

The aid was sponsored by the Malaysian Indian Chamber of Commerce Penang branch.

Chow said he wants a robust economy ton create jobs and improve the quality of life here.

The economy may grow further next year once the rollout of projects under the Penang Transport Master Plan begins.