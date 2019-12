GEORGE TOWN: Penang Forum will hold a series of protests against the proposed RM1 billion Eastern Seafront Development.

The umbrella body of civil societies in the state is urging the public to reject the Penang South Reclamation (PSR) scheme after approval was given to begin reclamation along the Swettenham Pier in the Esplanade to Tanjung City Marina.

Its steering committee member Khoo Salma Nasution said it would reach out to all civil societies, residents associations and interest groups as well as the media to oppose excessive reclamation.

“It is like a sea grab,” Khoo said. “The state seems to think that the only way to develop Penang is through reclamation.

“History has proven that it contributes to erosion elsewhere while at the same time, it does not benefit the local working class as homes on such embankments mostly belong to the wealthy.”

She said hydrology and marine life would be affected by landfills. Citing Jelutong as an example, she said it had led to beach erosion, congestion and flash floods in the area.

The project was first mooted in 2013. After an extensive study, it was deemed viable to proceed by the landowner and port regulator – Penang Port Commission.

“What Penang should be doing is to address flash floods, which now have become too common, solidifying eroded hill slopes and protecting water resources,” Khoo said. “Can the land reclamation endure the expected rising sea levels?”

People’s Rights Organisation president S. Raveentharan said the state must prove how reclamation benefits the average person here as past projects saw only the wealthy staying on reclaimed real estate.

Raveentharan said a feasible study on the latest reclamation along the northeast coast must be conducted and made public.