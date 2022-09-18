Penang Gerakan wants to use own logo in GE15

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Gerakan is hoping that it will be allowed to use the party’s own logo in the 15th general election (GE15), said state Gerakan chairman Oh Tong Keong.

He asked the party’s central committee to consider raising the matter with the Perikatan Nasional (PN) supreme council because he claimed that many people in Penang thought Gerakan was still part of Barisan Nasional (BN).

“This could be a cause for the people to reject Gerakan in GE15,” he said in a statement today after the Penang Gerakan delegates conference, which was opened by party president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai.

In the same statement, Lau said Gerakan would not repeat the mistakes it made in previous by-elections and state elections.

“This is because GE15 is very important for Gerakan and as president I would ensure that the mistakes are rectified.

“But based on our reading, GE15 may not be held this year due to time constraint and also because several states under the administration of PAS and Pakatan Harapan do not support a dissolution (of Parliament now),” he added. - Bernama