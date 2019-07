GEORGE TOWN: The Transport Ministry has given Penang the green light to build its proposed light rail transit system (LRT) which connects Komtar in George Town to the Penang International Airport in Bayan Lepas.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke in a statement said the approval was obtained after thorough consideration, but stressed that it too is subjected to 30 conditions under Section 83 and 84 of the 2010 Land Public Transport Act.

Under Section 82 of the same Act, the project has to be submitted to the Land Public Transport Agency for public viewing and feedback for three months.

“The proposed project will be displayed in public places, including government offices and in the media soon,“ said Loke.

“To fulfill the present requirements and to improve the government’s level of transparency, the documents should also be uploaded on government websites for all to view,“ added Loke.

The LRT, measuring 29.9km in length from Bayan Lepas to George Town is the flagship of the state’s ambitious Penang Transport Master Plan.

In its technical outlay, it comes with 27 stops, covering Bukit Gelugor, Bayan Baru, Bayan Lepas and the Penang International Airport.

Its main hub is in Komtar before the track ends at the proposed Penang Southern Reclamation area in Bayan Lepas.

A social impact assessment, a heritage impact assessment, and traffic impact assessment, including complying of other conditions like technical, social and monitoring must be done, said Loke.

Loke welcomed the public and NGOs, including all stakeholders, to view and provide feedback for the project when it is opened to the public.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow expressed gratitude to the ministry for approving the proposed project.

He said that the state will work towards fulfilling the conditions imposed.

