Penang gives green light to reopening of non-Muslim houses of worship

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government has agreed with the Federal Government’s decision on the reopening of non-Muslim houses of worship from today, provided that the committees of the respective premises abide by the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the National Security Council (MKN).

State Women and Family Development Gender Inclusiveness and Religions Other Than Islam Committee chairman Chong Eng (pix) said, all non-Muslim houses of worship including those that had earlier submitted their application through the state government, could now reopen during the enforcement of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

“Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had earlier announced that all 5,230 non-Muslim houses of worship nationwide, would be allowed to reopen and operate as usual, subject to the state government’s approval.

“In my discussion with the Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow this morning, the state government has agreed to reopen all non-Muslim houses of worship on condition, all SOPs and several other guidelines are followed,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the respective premises’ committee members, religious leaders and followers are advised to adopt the new norm, practise self-discipline and to give consideration if the SOPs and guidelines could be adhered to, before taking the step to reopen the premises.

For further details on SOPs related to the reopening of non-Muslim houses of worship in Penang call 016-2136414, 04- 6505143 or 010-3759964. — Bernama