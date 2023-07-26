Penang gov't to implement Permatang Tinggi RM150m RMM project

NIBONG TEBAL: The Penang State Government through the Penang Housing Board (LPNPP) will implement the Permatang Tinggi Affordable Housing (RMM) project here involving a total cost of RM150 million which is expected to start next year.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said the project involving 704 townhouse-type RMM houses on 10 hectares of land is expected to be fully completed in the fourth quarter of 2028.

“The Permatang Tinggi RMM project is freehold and it involves the construction of 704 units of C3 type houses, which are two-storey townhouses with an area of 950 square feet for the ground floor and 1,132 square feet for the upper floor with a selling price of RM250,000.

“The Permatang Tinggi RMM project previously known as Kampung Tongkang is the first project or product of LPNPP in the Seberang Perai area and the second in the state. I hope to see the same progress towards the project which is equipped with facilities comparable to other guarded and gated neighbourhoods,“ he told reporters here after the launch of the project here today.

Chow said through the Permatang Tinggi RMM project, LPNPP will contribute RM1.5 million to the state government in stages, which is 10 per cent of the value of the rights offered.

He said the Permatang Tinggi RMM project was the second LPNPP project to contribute to the state government's revenue after the first project namely the Bukit Gedong RMM or known as The Millennia @ Bayan Lepas which contributed RM4.6 million.

He said the state government through the LPNPP has also approved the 2021-2025 Master Plan which contains 14 pilot projects for Penang Affordable Housing (RMMPg) consisting of RMM development and urban renewal (PSB) where it will provide 39,992 RMM units.

He added that the state government has always and will continue to focus on the well-being and improvement of the people's quality of life through the provision of housing which is an important component in creating a prosperous and safe family institution.

“Efforts to provide sufficient RMM units are not just about numbers but also emphasise the aspects of quality and environment that affect the community’s livability,“ he said. -Bernama