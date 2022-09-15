Penang governor revokes Najib’s ‘Datuk Seri Utama’ title

PETALING JAYA: Penang governor Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak has agreed to withdraw the Darjah Utama Pangkuan Negeri (DUPN) award that was given to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, effective today.

Penang acting state secretary Datuk Mohd Zakuan Zakaria, in a statement today said the cancellation and repeal of the award by the governor is in line with the Penang Yang di-Pertua Negeri’s authority under Article 6 and 8 of the Penang state constitution and Rule 18 of the Darjah Pangkuan Negeri Statute 2011, Malay Mail reports.

On Sept 12, Selangor’s Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah revoked two titles awarded to Najib.

Najib was conferred the Keahlian Darjah Kebesaran Seri Paduka Mahkota Selangor (SPMS) First Class, which carries the title Datuk Seri in 2004; and the Darjah Kebesaran Dato’ Paduka Mahkota Selangor (DPMS) Second Class, which comes with the title Datuk, in 1992.