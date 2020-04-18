Penang govt allocates RM100,000 for efforts against domestic violence

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government has allocated RM100,000 in support of efforts to curb domestic violence during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Penang Women and Family Development, Gender Inclusiveness and Non-Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Chong Eng said this was in response to 33 such cases received by the Women’s Centre for Change (WCC) from March 18 to April 14.

“I also support the proposal by the Women’s Aid Organisation (WOA) and the WCC, to categorise support for victims of domestic violence as an ‘essential service’, and a clear procedure should be provided for immediate action to be taken,“ she said in a statement today.

According to Chong, the allocation will be distributed to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) such as WCC and Sneham Malaysia in Penang, to help raise awareness and prevent domestic violence.

“The allocation is open to all NGOs, including religious organisations that can provide counseling, intervention, 24-hour assistance, and most importantly, emergency shelter to victims of gender-based violence,“ she added.

Those who require assistance or more information may call 04-650 5143. - Bernama