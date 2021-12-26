Penang govt allocates RM834,000 to assist 19 mission schools in 2021

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government has allocated some RM834,000 to 19 mission schools in the state this year in the hope of producing more competitive students.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said the state government was committed to ensuring that mission schools were equipped with good and comfortable infrastructure to ensure that their students could enjoy a more conducive and secure learning environment.

“Missionary schools in Penang are an invaluable legacy in our education system with a value system that has shaped a generation of good men and women who are the pillars of the nation.

“Hence, as the Padang Kota assemblyman, I hereby allocate a fund of RM50,000 to the St. Xavier’s Institution for the development and progress of the school,” he told a press conference at the opening ceremony of the Karpal Singh Hall at St. Xavier’s Institution here today.

Chow said the construction of the two-storey building, which is equipped with six classrooms and a hall, was to commemorate Datuk Seri Karpal Singh’s services and contributions in the legal and political fields.

Earlier, the opening ceremony was officiated by Datin Seri Gurmit Kaur, wife of the late Karpal Singh. — Bernama