Penang govt calling in Fisheries and Environmental Departments on red tide phenomenon

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang state government will seek further information from the state Fisheries and Environmental Departments on the red tide phenomenon occurring in the waters off Teluk Bahang and Sungai Pinang, Balik Pulau, near here since yesterday.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said they will continue monitoring the occurrence which is causing concern among fishermen in the area as shoals of fish and other marine life have been found dead.

“The incident (many fishes dying) is believed to be caused by the red tide, which is a phenomenon that occurs from time to time. I have been informed about it.

''We will obtain more information from the Fisheries and Environmental Departments and monitor the situation,” he told reporters here today.

Meanwhile, fishermen are worried about the red tide, which they say started two days ago, because fish and marine life were found dead from about one kilometre from Muka Head to the coastline along Teluk Bahang.

Teluk Bahang Fishermen's Association chairman Johari Mohamad said many fishermen came across the pink streaks on the surface of the sea and fish suddenly started floating and dying.

“The same thing happened early this year and lots of fish died. The fishermen did not go out to sea for three to four days then. We are afraid this red tide will go on and cause our catch to drop,” he said when contacted today.

Meanwhile, Universiti Sains Malaysia, Centre for Marine and Coastal Studies (CEMACS) director, Prof. Datuk Dr. Aileen Tan Shau Hwai said the red tide phenomenon is caused by a type of plankton called Noctiluca Scintillans, a marine species of Dinoflagellate.

''The same incident happened in April during the hot spell, when rain washed nutrients from land into the ocean. The plankton can clog the gills of the fish and also compete for oxygen in the water when they bloom at night,” she said when contacted.

She said variations in the environment such as atmospheric temperature associated with high rainfall causing changes in sea surface temperature and the availability of dissolved nutrients are responsible for the proliferation of the Noctiluca scintillans plankton. -Bernama