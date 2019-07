GEORGE TOWN: With nanotechnology expected to play a huge part in the advancement of the country’s economy, players in the industry should cultivate and improve their products, said Bukit Bendera Member of Parliament Wong Hon Wai.

In line with this, the Penang government is committed to continue developing the state’s technology industry that has been thriving all these years, he said.

“The Bayan Lepas Free Industrial Zone offers a golden opportunity for nanotechnology companies to set up production, which will bring mutual benefits not only for the companies but also for the state government,” he said when opening the inaugural Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) International Conference on Sensors and Nanotechnology 2019 (Sensors and Nano 2019) at Batu Ferringhi here.

Wong was representing Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

The two-day event was organised by IEEE Malaysia Section Sensors & Nanotechnology Joint Councils Chapter in collaboration with the Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) School of Microelectronic Engineering, the Institute of Nano Electronic Engineering and the Centre of Excellence for Advanced Sensor Technology.

The event’s chairman, UniMAP associate professor Dr Mohd Khairuddin Md Arshad, said the conference aimed to bring together researchers from industries and academia to explore various issues and trends in the field of sensors and nanotechnology, ranging from materials and devices to emerging sensors and applications.

He said the conference featured presentations of 70 technical papers from 25 countries. — Bernama