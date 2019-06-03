Penang govt eyes 500,000 attendance at George Town Festival 2019

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government is looking forward to recording half a million attendance at the 10th edition of George Town Festival (GTF) this year, slated for July 13 to 28.

Embracing GTF 2019’s theme ‘A Festival for Everyone’, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said that the festival would be curated for people from all walks of life, from the festival goers to the arts communities and the general public.

“For festival goers who are looking for artistic indulgence, they can do so at the festival’s 14 specially curated ticketed shows covering dance, theatre, forum, talk, fashion, music, comedy and film.

“For the arts communities with keener interests for in-depth conversations about arts and branding, there are symposiums such as the Great New World, From Free Port to World Heritage Site and Isle to Isle: Design Forum to attend,” he told a press conference, here today.

According to Chow, GTF 2019 would be organised with a lower budget of RM3 million compared to RM4.5 million last year.

The chief minister explained that last year’s edition of GTF lasted for a whole month, whereas this year’s festival would be for only 16 days.

“However, there will be no lack of programme and excitement as the 16 days will be spread out through three long weekends,” he said, adding that around 150 programmes had been lined up for the festival.

GTF was previously organised by Joe Sidek Production with Joe Sidek as the festival director since its debut in 2009, but the management for GTF 2019 and GTF 2020 was handed over to TLM Event Sdn Bhd.

Chow said that the decision was made by the George Town World Heritage Incorporated board of directors through a request for proposal (RFP) called by the state government between September and November last year.

“We wanted something new and we have received feedback over the years, that’s why the RFP was called to appoint a new event organiser for GTF,” he added. - Bernama