Penang govt hopes for more news on water

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government and Perbadanan Bekalan Air Pulau Pinang (PBAPP) expressed hope that more news related to water will be published.

Penang Deputy Chief Minister 1 Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman said water-related news such as those pertaining to Ulu Muda and Sungai Muda between January 2018 and August 2019 has helped to deliver positive results.

According to him, the Ministry of Water, Land and Natural Resources (KATS) and Kedah government announced the ban on logging in Ulu Muda to preserve the water catchment area after news of illegal logging activities in the area were published.

“In July this year, news on illegal waste dumping in Sidam Kiri, Kedah, also averted a water pollution threat to water supply in Penang,” he said when speaking at the PBAPP’s media appreciation night, here last night.

He also expressed gratitude to the media for highlighting Penang’s Sungai Perak Raw Water Transfer Scheme (SPRWTS) proposal, which has generated significant public interest on the matter.

“Public interest has, in turn, prompted KATS to pay attention to the SPRWTS proposal now, after the previous federal government failed to implement the scheme for eight years,” he added.

Later, Zakiyuddin joined PBAPP chief executive officer Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa presented the Outstanding Water News awards for seven news publications for their contribution. - Bernama