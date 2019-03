GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government today launched its Gender Inclusiveness Policy (DKG), the first of its kind in Malaysia, aims to reduce gender inequality and to ensure a gender-balanced environment is created within the state government.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said in line with Penang’s Vision 2030, it would be the state executive councillors’ responsibility to ensure that all state heads of departments and agencies under their purviews adopting the policy.

“All heads of departments and agencies must also collect the Sex-Disaggregated Data (SDD) and implement the Gender Responsive and Participatory Budgeting (GRPB) in their respective departments and agencies,“ he said when launching the policy here.

Chow said, the new policy, which had been drafted over the last 10 years, was expected to be the pride of the people of Penang and could be emulated by private organisations.

“The state government is proud to be an example and inspiration in an effort to reduce the gender gap in Malaysia,“ he added. — Bernama