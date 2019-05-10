Penang govt orders probe into cracks appearing in newly upgraded road

GEOEGE TOWN: The Penang Government has ordered for an investigation into why a newly upgraded road, Jalan Bukit Lama in Balik Pulau, had developed cracks just after it was resurfaced earlier this year.

The road which links Bayan Lepas to Balik Pulau, is now partially closed after hairline cracks appeared following a torrential downpour in the past 48 hours. Traffic is allowed to pass through a narrow stretch.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow told a press conference here that he had directed the state executive councillor Zairil Khir Johari, who is in charge of public utilities, to launch an inquiry into how the road was damaged so easily.

Chow said that there might be some engineering defects which needed to be addressed, adding that the state will look into the safety aspects.

After an almost hourly rainfall in the past two days, trees and other debris have fallen on various road stretches in Penang causing traffic congestion and flash floods in some low-lying areas.

As of 9am today, 120 people remained in two flood relief centres at Dewan Muhibbah Merbau Kudung and Surau Kampung Tok Sani in Butterworth, said Phee Boon Poh, who is in charge of Penang’s welfare committee.

The residents observed the breaking of fast and sahur meals at the centres, said Phee.

Although the rainfall has dissipated, people have remained at the centres as they wait for the waters to recede in Butterworth.

Phee said that the aid responders from firemen to civil defence and enforcement units of the two local councils remained on standby as the weather forecasts rainfall to continue over the weekend.

The Meteorology Department had issued a weather warning alert on Monday as heavy rain was expected over Perlis, Kedah and Penang until Thursday.

It urged people in the region to be cautious.

Nibong Tebal MP Datuk Mansor Othman urged the state to come up with an updated plan to address climate change in the state.

He said that environmental management needs to be given fresh attention in view of the changing weather patterns, which have worsened due to the ill effects of pollution from clogged drainage to indiscriminate waste dumping.