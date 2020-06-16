Penang govt submits entertainment centres bid to resume operations

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Penang government has presented feedback and views from entertainment centre operators to the National Security Council (MKN) for consideration so that operations can resume during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said since the matter comes under the purview of the Federal Government, the state government has no final say on it.

He said throughout the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO), Penang had recorded an excellent compliance level, but nevertheless, all decisions will still require the federal government’s go ahead.

“The local authorities are only responsible for enforcing the standard operating procedures...as long as the federal government has not come to a decision, the state government has no authority to make one on its own,” he told reporters here today.

Meanwhile, Chow also hoped that barbershops and hairdressing salons in Penang will abide by the set SOPs, adding that he was made to understand that the compliance level so far at these premises were satisfactory. — Bernama