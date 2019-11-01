Penang govt tables deficit budget for 2020

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government today tabled the state budget for 2020 amounting to RM792.66 million with projected deficit of RM273.50 million.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said the projected deficit was lower compared to RM395.69 million in 2019, a drop of 30.88%.

“The reduction in the projected deficit is due to lower expenditure of RM792.66 million, compared to RM901.9 million in 2019, a reduction of RM108.53 million or 12.04%,” he said when tabling the state budget at the State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

He said the main reason for the reduction in operation expenditure was due to lower contribution to the state development fund for 2020 at RM150 million, compared to RM230 million in 2019.

“It is after taking into account of loan repayments from the Penang Development Corporation (PDC) and the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) to the state government in 2020,” he said, adding that it would not affect the planned development projects for 2020.

He said the development budget was at RM269.34 million, a reduction of RM37.03 million or 12.08% compared to RM306.38 million in 2019.

“Although the development budget for 2020 is lower compared to 2019, it does take into account the needs of state development projects in 2020 and will not affect the planning of major projects that the state government is already committed to,” he said.

The state budget was formulated so that the development and welfare agenda of the people could continue, as promised in the 14th General Election manifesto, and in line with the Vision2030, he said.

He also said the state government would continue to give subsidy to companies sending workers to undergo the German Dual Vocational Training (GDVT) programme offered by the Penang Skills Development Centre (PSDC) to improve the quality and productivity of human capital.

That apart, Chow said, the state government was also studying new housing initiatives, as well as to increase the supply of affordable housing (RMM), especially for those in the B40 and M40 groups to reach its target of 180,000 units, as outlined in Penang2030.

“To date, 29,959 units have been completed, 23,985 units under construction while 48,391 units are under the planning stage. Thus, an additional 77,665 units will be built by the state government through the cooperation of private sector, state-owned companies and the federal government,” he said. — Bernama