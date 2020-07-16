Penang govt takes step to eradicate domestic violence

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government announced the implementation of the State Safe Family Policy today to demonstrate its commitment to helping domestic violence (DV) victims and providing systematic support.

“With the policy in place, DV victims and the community will have the state government as the backbone to eradicate violence at home,“ said Women and Family Development, Gender Inclusiveness and Non-Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman, Chong Eng, at a press conference here.

It was also attended by Sneham Malaysia president, Datuk Dr Florance Sinniah; Penang Women’s Development Corporation (PWDC) chief executive officer, Ong Bee Leng; Women Centre for Change (WCC) president, Susan Siew Pui Fun; and WCC executive director, Loh Cheng Kooi.

Chong Eng said the initiative is aimed at developing a wider systematic support system through the creation of first support points in collaboration with non-governmental and religious organisations which will be found at all state government agencies, state representative service centres, religious organisations, community-based NGOs and more.

She urged the Federal Government to implement a similar policy for the country to spread public awareness about DV.

She said that since the movement control order (MCO) came into force, the number of DV cases has risen and gained attention, with 353 cases reported in the first two months of the MCO and 33 coming from Penang.

“However, the number of DV cases that has gone unreported is likely to be much higher due to the stigma attached to it.

“Domestic violence is not just a family matter, but rather it is categorised as a public health issue and requires the cooperation of various parties in order to tackle the matter,“ she said. — Bernama