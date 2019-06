GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government is still facing problems collecting land and parcel tax arrears of RM65 million and will start confiscating lands if the taxes continue to be unpaid.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said the authorities, including the District and Land Offices, had been instructed to send reminders to the owners involved to settle their tax arrears before more stringent legal measures were imposed.

“I would like to remind land and parcel owners in Penang to settle the past tax arrears (for land and parcels) as soon as possible because those involved may be subjected to forfeiture of their land or parcel,” he said at a press conference here today.

He said 224,303 stratified property owners in Penang are expected to receive their parcel rent bill for this year which will be distributed starting this July and they include those who occupy 1,796 stratified housing schemes around the state

“The state government has agreed to extend the tax payment period until Dec 31 without imposing any late payment charges,“ he said, adding that the parcel rent was imposed to replace quit rent for stratified properties.

Meanwhile, Chow also reminded private landowners in the state not to do any works involving excavation or transfer of soil before submitting their application to the authorities.

According to him, although private land owners have the right to do anything on their property, their plans could not contradict existing laws.

He said the issue arose following the collapse of a retaining wall in Tanjung Bungah near here recently which killed four Myanmar workers.

He stressed that the land owner still needed to obtain permission from the local authorities before carrying out the works, even if it was carried out on a private land. — Bernama